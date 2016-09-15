Police closer to solving case of baby found dead in water near New York bridge

Four teenagers have been identified as allegedly being involved in the shooting of a leopard seal on a Northland beach late last month.

The protected seal was shot in the face as it lay on a Dargaville beach, near Glinks Gully, sometime between late Friday and early Saturday on July 27/28.

Police say four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 15 will be referred to Youth Aid over the incident.

A conservation group had offered a $5000 reward for information on those responsible for the death of the leopard seal on the beach near Te Kopuru.



Police say they hope this serves as a notice that they will not tolerate this type of cruel and reckless behaviour.