 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police closer to solving case of baby found dead in water near New York bridge

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Police in New York City say they're in contact with the possible mother of a baby boy found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge.

In a statement released today, police said the 36-year-old woman filed a domestic incident report with the department yesterday.

Police believe the child's father fled to southeast Asia.

A tourist from Oklahoma first noticed the baby late Sunday afternoon. Her husband waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

He said the diaper-clad baby wasn't breathing and showed no pulse.

A medical examiner has not yet determined how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

manhattan seen from the manhattan bridge
Manhattan skyline, New York (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Winston Peters pointed out Mr Bridges' behaviour to the Speaker in Question Time today.

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
2

Bus carrying Taranaki school children crashes near Inglewood, some injured

3

Change to international students' post-study work rights announced
4

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
5

Don Brash to speak about 'PC culture' at University of Auckland

MORE FROM
World
MORE
Generic man typing computer internet ominous

Christchurch man found with 29,000 child sex abuse images on work computer jailed for 25 months
00:41
Plumes of smoke from the hellish scene could be seen more than 40 kilometres away.

Watch as a terrifying 18-metre high 'Firenado' obliterates UK plastics factory

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach
Taxi (file picture).

Dunedin taxi drivers owed $100,000 in unpaid wages after 'sham contracting'

Four teenagers identified as those allegedly behind 'cruel' leopard seal shooting at a Northland beach

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Crime and Justice

Four teenagers have been identified as allegedly being involved in the shooting of a leopard seal on a Northland beach late last month.

The protected seal was shot in the face as it lay on a Dargaville beach, near Glinks Gully, sometime between late Friday and early Saturday on July 27/28.

Police say four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 15 will be referred to Youth Aid over the incident.

A conservation group had offered a $5000 reward for information on those responsible for the death of the leopard seal on the beach near Te Kopuru.

Police say they hope this serves as a notice that they will not tolerate this type of cruel and reckless behaviour.

Leopard seals hold a protected status under the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Act, and those responsible for the seal's death could face up to two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000, Sea Shepherd said.

Source: Department of Conservation / Brent Tandy
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

Watch: Dad attacks man who allegedly took up-skirt video of his 15-year-old daughter in California store

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Crime and Justice

The father of a teenage girl took matters into his own hands after he saw a man allegedly taking up-skirt pictures of his daughter and other young girls at a California store opening last week.

CCTV footage captured Jorge A. Ibarra Jr., 29, appearing to take up-skirt pictures of girls at a Target store opening in Cypress on Tuesday, July, 31.

Ismael Duarte told KTLA he was also at the store with his 15-year-old daughter and his wife, when he noticed Mr Ibarra acting oddly.

"My daughter, and the girl that actually was getting their picture taken without her being known — that’s what got me," Mr Duarte told KTLA.

After seeing the man appearing to take pictures up the skirt of his daughter and another girl, Mr Duarte sprang into action tackling Mr Ibarra to the ground.

Mr Ibarra fled the scene but Mr Duarte managed to snap a clear picture of his face in the car park, which he provided to police.

Using the image police were able to arrest Mr Ibarra the next day over suspicion of invasion of privacy.

Mr Ibarra was booked at the Orange County Jail on $US25,000 bail.  


Ismael Duarte took matters into his own hands after noticing the suspicious behaviour. Source: Cypress Police Department
Topics
World
Crime and Justice