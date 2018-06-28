Police close in on suspect wanted after body of teen girl found in barrel in Australia

Police have swarmed a Sunshine Coast unit complex amid reports they may be closing in on a suspect wanted over the discovery of a body of a teenage girl in a barrel.

Police are hunting for Zlatko Sikorsky after the disappearance of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby right. Source: Brisbane Police

Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, has been wanted since Wednesday afternoon over the disappearance of 16-year-old girl Larissa Beilby.

An emergency situation has been declared at the Alexandra Headlands complex as officers negotiate with a man, who is believed to be alone inside a unit.

Police have not identified the man they are negotiating with.

Multiple media outlets reported police believe they are closing in on Sikorsky's location late this afternoon.

Residents in the complex have been told to remain indoors and the public to avoid the area bound by Mary, Mayfield and William streets and Alex Parade.

Police have previously said Sikorsky may have access to firearms.

Sikorsky fled in a black ute when police attended a residence in Logan on Wednesday as they investigated the disappearance of Ms Beilby.

The ute was tracked by police to a nearby housing estate where he dumped the car and then left in a silver 2014 Holden Commodore with Queensland registration 966 WKB, before the body was discovered.

Police are yet to confirm whether it was Ms Beilby's body found in the barrel but have revealed she and Sikorsky are known to each other.

Initial searches for Sikorsky centred on Logan and the Gold Coast.