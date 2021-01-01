Police clear out crowds in London as 2021 New Year celebrations cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

London's Big Ben chimed at midnight ushering in 2021 in the UK capital.

The mood, however, was not celebratory, with cheering crowds being encouraged to leave.

The official fireworks ceremony, which usually takes place in the city, was cancelled to discourage crowds. Similar decisions were taken in major cities around the world.

Around Westminster, police, including mounted officers, ordered people gathered around Westminster bridge to leave the area.