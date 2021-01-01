TODAY |

Police clear out crowds in London as 2021 New Year celebrations cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

Source:  Associated Press

London's Big Ben chimed at midnight ushering in 2021 in the UK capital.

However cheering crowds were moved on by police amid tight Covid-19 restrictions. Source: Associated Press

The mood, however, was not celebratory, with cheering crowds being encouraged to leave.

The official fireworks ceremony, which usually takes place in the city, was cancelled to discourage crowds. Similar decisions were taken in major cities around the world.

New Year's celebrations subdued around the world by Covid-19 as curtain draws on 2020

Around Westminster, police, including mounted officers, ordered people gathered around Westminster bridge to leave the area.

London and several other parts of the country were subject to "tier 4" coronavirus restrictions ordering people to stay at home unless it is essential to leave.

