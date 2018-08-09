 

Police chief's son held over vicious attack on Sikh man in California caught on camera

Associated Press
The son of the Union City police chief has been arrested in an attack on a 71-year-old Sikh man in Central California.

Eighteen-year-old Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy were arrested today on suspicion of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister says Tyrone is his son but they are estranged. McAllister says he and his wife helped track him down.

The attack took place on Monday in Manteca, about 64 kilometres from Union City.

Police there say Sahib Singh, who doesn't speak English, was attacked while walking at a park. Surveillance video showed two men kicking him to the ground and spitting on him. He suffered minor injuries.

Police said the motive appeared to be robbery.

However an attack on another Sikh man last week in Keyes is being called a hate crime. Authorities say two men beat the victim and spray-painted a neo-Nazi symbol on his truck.

Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon. Source: Associated Press
A mother orca was spotted today still carrying her dead calf for the 16th straight day after the infant was born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia and died shortly afterwards.

Tahlequah, the 20-year-old mother orca, is also known as J35, and researchers fear she could be in danger.

“I am absolutely shocked and heartbroken," Deborah Giles, research scientist for University of Washington Center for Conservation Biology and research director for nonprofit Wild Orca told The Seattle Times.

“I am sobbing. I can’t believe she is still carrying her calf around,” Ms Giles said.

“I am gravely concerned for the health and mental well being of J35."

Ms Giles said even if the orca's family is foraging for and sharing fish with her, she can't be getting the nutrition she needs to regain any body-mass loss that would have naturally occurred during the gestation of her foetus "and also additional loss of nutrition during these weeks of mourning".

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. The new orca died soon after being born. Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research says the dead calf was seen Tuesday being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive. Balcomb says the mother was observed propping the newborn on her forehead and trying to keep it near the surface of the water. (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. Source: Associated Press
