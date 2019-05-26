Police charge man after woman found bashed to death in Melbourne park

Police in Australia have arrested and charged a man over the death of a 25-year-old woman in what investigators have described as a "horrendous attack".

Courtney Herron was allegedly bashed to death in Royal Park in Parkville on Friday night, before walkers found her body the next morning.

Victorian police confirmed this morning that a 27-year-old man was arrested last night and charged with one count of murder, according to Nine News.

Homicide squad detective inspector Andrew Stamper initially said extreme violence was inflicted on Ms Herron and it's wasn't immediately known if there was one or more attackers.

"The level of violence involved here was extreme in my view," he told reporters yesterday.

"This was a particularly, particularly horrendous attack."

Mr Stamper said the attacker did try to conceal the body and there was no evidence as yet that it was a sexually motivated crime or if a weapon was used.