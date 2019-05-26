TODAY |

Police charge man after woman found bashed to death in Melbourne park

1 NEWS/AAP
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice

Police in Australia have arrested and charged a man over the death of a 25-year-old woman in what investigators have described as a "horrendous attack".

Courtney Herron was allegedly bashed to death in Royal Park in Parkville on Friday night, before walkers found her body the next morning.

Victorian police confirmed this morning that a 27-year-old man was arrested last night and charged with one count of murder, according to Nine News.

Homicide squad detective inspector Andrew Stamper initially said extreme violence was inflicted on Ms Herron and it's wasn't immediately known if there was one or more attackers.

"The level of violence involved here was extreme in my view," he told reporters yesterday.

"This was a particularly, particularly horrendous attack."

Mr Stamper said the attacker did try to conceal the body and there was no evidence as yet that it was a sexually motivated crime or if a weapon was used.

The man is expected to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later today.

Courtney Herron. Source: Supplied
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
The retail giants entering the market are offering "free prescriptions" and cheaper products but some in the industry are concerned the focus on price means a lack of attention on patient care.
Local pharmacies under threat as chemist giants move into industry
2
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
3
Blood sample positive with syphilis
Public warned as Auckland faces a syphilis outbreak
4
'This is unacceptable' - Southland woman gives birth roadside after local maternity centre downgraded
5
Police charge man after woman found bashed to death in Melbourne park
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Tornadoes rake US Midwest cities, killing two and injuring 29
In this photo provided by Firefighters of Peru, people pass in front destroyed wall in Yurimaguas Peru, Sunday, May 26, 2019. A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the Amazon jungle in north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported, collapsing buildings and knocking out power to some areas. (Firefighters of Peru via AP)

Magnitude 8.0 earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru

Woman found dead in Melbourne park after horrific bashing
02:04
Lydia Bradey, who has just returned from scaling Everest for the sixth, says tour companies are taking too many risks following 10 deaths on the mountain in the last two months.

Kiwi mountaineer says her fellow Everest climbers need to take responsibility for their safety