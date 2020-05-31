Police cars plough through sea of protestors in New York after death of George Floyd

Police have been filmed driving through a crowd of people at an intersection in Brooklyn, New York, as tensions grow between authorities and George Floyd protestors.

In the video, one police car, which appeared to have been stopped by a barrier, is pummelled by protestors throwing rocks and traffic cones at the vehicle.

Another police car apparoaches soon after, quickly turning in an attempt to bypass the blocked off car before driving stright through the protestors.

People can be heard screaming and seen running out of the way as the car crashes into them.

While many were able to move out of the way, others ran towards the two vehicles, with some left hanging on to the front of the police car as it kept moving.

The other police car then speed up rapidly, crashing through the barrier in front of it and pushing it into protestors.

Immediately afterwards, members of the crowd form a circle around the first police car and some climb on top of it, smashing the windscreen.

The protests around the US come after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested earlier this week.

Video from the arrest shows a police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for several minutes before his death.