Police, bystanders lift car to free baby in New York

Police and bystanders lifted a car to free a trapped baby after a suspected drunken driver struck the girl and her mother and then ploughed through a storefront with the pair on the hood.

Police body camera footage from inside the building shows Yonkers Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedny, who had been having breakfast nearby, frantically working with bystanders to lift the heavily damaged car and pull the crying 8-month-old girl from beneath it.

"Luckily, two veteran officers of Yonkers' finest just happened to be getting breakfast next door and quickly took action along with members of the community to rescue a child trapped under the vehicle and render aid to her mother," Police Commissioner John Mueller said in a news release.

"The actions taken are nothing short of heroic."

The baby sustained a skull fracture and burns to her back and foot. Her 36-year-old mother broke a leg, the news release said.

The 43-year-old male driver and a female passenger were not injured.