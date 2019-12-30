TODAY |

Police bodycam footage shows bizarre river pursuit of unruly Queensland man

Source:  AAP

A man who had allegedly been harassing members of the public in a park jumped into a Sunshine Coast river to evade police, sparking a watery pursuit aided by the public.

Police body camera footage shows the man’s arrest unfold. Source: Queensland Police

Officers confronted the man just before 7pm (10pm NZT) yesterday over reports he had allegedly been throwing rocks and yelling at people at Picnic Point, Maroochydore.

The 54-year-old allegedly jumped into the Maroochy River to evade police, with officers following him into the water. Helpful people offered the officers jet- skis and a boat. A group of kayakers also pitched in to lend a hand.

During the hour-long river pursuit, a Taser, portable radio and mobile phone were damaged.

The Nambour man was charged with one count each of committing public nuisance and obstructing police. He was granted police bail to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 15.

