TODAY |

Police body camera shows moment officer struck down by train in US

Source:  Associated Press

Police bodycam video has emerged from northwest of Atlanta in the US showing an officer falling to the ground as a train hit him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man falls to the ground after being struck northwest of Atlanta. Source: Associated Press

Polk County, Georgia police chief Kenny Dodd told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officer Andy Anderson was pursuing a burglary suspect along train tracks that were behind a house.

Dodd says Anderson heard the train whistle but didn't realise he was so close to the tracks. The train hit him on the right side of his body.

Anderson suffered six broken ribs, a broken elbow, a broken shoulder bone and a concussion in the incident on Tuesday last week. He was due to leave the hospital yesterday.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Jayden Moates.

He was not immediately arrested.

A suspected getaway driver, identified as 46-year-old Nancie Borders, was arrested.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks, NZR looking for new major sponsor after AIG blows final whistle
2
Lotto may use private investigator to find $17.1 million winner
3
Kiwi op-shops drowning under deluge of unsellable junk
4
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
5
Police name two people found dead after shooting near Castlepoint
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man feared eaten by crocodile emerges alive after three-week ordeal in Queensland rainforest
00:23

Piers Morgan explodes at guest during TV debate about 'racist narratives' surrounding Meghan Markle

Injured newborn right whale spotted off US east coast 'unlikely to survive'

Vote on eliminating religious exemptions for vaccinations in US state uncertain