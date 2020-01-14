Police body camera shows moment officer struck down by train in US

Police bodycam video has emerged from northwest of Atlanta in the US showing an officer falling to the ground as a train hit him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Polk County, Georgia police chief Kenny Dodd told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officer Andy Anderson was pursuing a burglary suspect along train tracks that were behind a house.

Dodd says Anderson heard the train whistle but didn't realise he was so close to the tracks. The train hit him on the right side of his body.

Anderson suffered six broken ribs, a broken elbow, a broken shoulder bone and a concussion in the incident on Tuesday last week. He was due to leave the hospital yesterday.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Jayden Moates.

He was not immediately arrested.