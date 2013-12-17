Police believe Melbourne woman was dead eight months before being found in bathtub

The family of Melbourne woman whose decomposing body was found in her bathtub eight months after she was allegedly murdered will make a public appeal to help catch those who killed her.



Australia police Source: 1 NEWS

The body of 40-year-old Sarah Gatt was discovered in a Kensington unit on January 3 this year, with police saying she died between April 20-24 2017.



Forensic evidence indicates a violent assault took place and investigators believe efforts were made to conceal the mother of four's fate and fool people into thinking she was still alive.



Three men and two women were questioned in January about the death but weren't charged and remain persons of interest.



Ms Gatt's father will on Tuesday join with Victoria Police to make an appeal for information on anyone seen coming and going from the unit after April 20 last year.



"It's disturbing and concerning to investigators that it appears someone has deliberately attempted to make it look as though Sarah was still alive," Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Tim Day said.



"There are people out there who know what happened to Sarah and we are urging them to come forward and speak to police."

