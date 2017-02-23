Police begin arresting Standing Rock protesters as deadline to leave camp passes

Police are arresting Dakota Access pipeline protesters who've failed to meet a deadline to clear a camp on federal land in North Dakota.

A fire burns in the background as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp. Source: Associated Press

The Army Corps of Engineers ordered all protesters to leave by 10am, citing concerns about potential spring flooding.

About 150 people met that demand about 9am when they marched out of the camp.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states were on hand to handle any arrests.

Some protesters set fire to wooden structures as a part of a ceremony of leaving.

The pipeline will carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.