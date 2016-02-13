Police attacked in Huntly with iron bar during violent traffic stop

Two police officers are being treated in hospital after being attacked with an iron bar during a traffic stop in Huntly overnight.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say about 2.15am two officers were trying to pull over a vehicle which failed to stop.

They followed the car for some time until it pulled over, and when it did, the driver was aggressive towards police, who used pepper spray and a Taser on him.

As that was happening, the male passenger armed himself with a metal pipe and attacked the two officers from behind.

They both received moderate injuries and have been taken to Waikato Hospital, and one has since been released.

Police say they know who the offender is, but have not found him yet.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, is in police custody.

He is charged with assault and driving charges and will appear at Hamilton District Court today.