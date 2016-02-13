 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Police attacked in Huntly with iron bar during violent traffic stop

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two police officers are being treated in hospital after being attacked with an iron bar during a traffic stop in Huntly overnight.

Police car

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say about 2.15am two officers were trying to pull over a vehicle which failed to stop.

They followed the car for some time until it pulled over, and when it did, the driver was aggressive towards police, who used pepper spray and a Taser on him.

As that was happening, the male passenger armed himself with a metal pipe and attacked the two officers from behind.

They both received moderate injuries and have been taken to Waikato Hospital, and one has since been released.

Police say they know who the offender is, but have not found him yet.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, is in police custody.

He is charged with assault and driving charges and will appear at Hamilton District Court today.

Investigations continue.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:25
2
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:31
3
The First Lady's forcing of a smile for her US President husband went on full display at the inauguration

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

01:07
4
James is learning to talk again after a crash last year left him a coma.

'I'm reading bits of paper to get my speech right' - Kiwi star James Rolleston opens up about car crash recovery

01:41
5
Cecil Makaea brought Myra Williams kai and cigarettes during his December visit.

Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

01:59
The two politicians traded verbal bows at the Ratana Marae today.

No alliance likely between Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters after they trade jibes at Ratana

The Opportunities Party leader called the NZ First leader "an Uncle Tom" while Mr Peters labelled Mr Morgan a "toothless sheep".

01:51
Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs, who said the meeting was "great" and "positive".

Trump praised by leading CEOs invited to share suggestions on how to create jobs for America

Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs.

00:36
The Edge host, who has openly struggled to conceive with co-host and wife Jay Jay Harvey, is sad he's "never going to be a dad".

'I'm never going to be a dad' - Dom Harvey's impassioned plea to join co-host for birth of his child

Today on The Edge, things took quite an emotional turn while the crew was on air.

01:25
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Still a bit of coughing and spluttering to come in our summer weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

03:28
Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.

'We need to start again' - anti-TPP campaigners see opportunity in Trump's withdrawl

The US is officially out of the 12-nation deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ