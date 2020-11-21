TODAY |

Police arrest 15-year-old over Wisconsin mall shooting which injured eight

Source:  Associated Press

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said today.

In this image taken from a video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews place two people in waiting ambulances at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin after a mall shooting. Source: Associated Press

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting on Saturday happened during a dispute between two groups.

He said four "innocent bystanders" suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

"We do know there was some sort of altercation, and that's when the bullets started flying," Weber said during a press conference today.

The name of the suspect has not been released, and authorities didn't announce charges. 

The teen, who is a Milwaukee resident, was arrested yesterday, police said.

Authorities recovered a firearm during the arrest, but they did not clarify the teen's role in the shooting.

Police said they made several other arrests. Weber said police aren't releasing photos of the suspect to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The mall was closed yesterday, and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back today, police said.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
