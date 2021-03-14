Police and protestors clash at London vigil for slain woman Sarah Everard

London’s police department is under scrutiny for the way officers handled some participants at an unofficial vigil for a London woman whose death led to murder charges against a fellow officer and spurred a national conversation about violence against women in the UK.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hundreds of people disregarded a judge's ruling and police requests by gathering at Clapham Common in honor of Sarah Everard, 33, who last was seen alive near the south London park on 4 March.

Those attending the vigil said they wanted to draw attention to the fear and danger many women see as a daily part of British life.

Many laid flowers at a make-shift memorial. Among them was Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who was seen pausing for a moment in front of the sea of flowers.

Footage from the event posted on social media by attendee Deborah Hermanns showed police pushing and detaining people as they attempted to break up the crowds which had gathered at a bandstand in a park in the south of the city - near where Everard had disappeared.

People gather, at the band stand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard. Source: Associated Press

Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend’s apartment at about 10:30 pm local time and was found dead a week later.

The slaying sent shockwaves across the UK because a Metropolitan Police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder.

Both the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan have questioned the use of police force in breaking up the gathering.