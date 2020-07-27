Police and protestors clash in violent weekend across the US

Protests took a violent turn in several US cities over the weekend with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house and setting fire to vehicles in California and Virginia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A protest against police violence in Austin, Texas, turned deadly when a witness says the driver of a car that drove through a crowd of marchers opened fire on an armed demonstrator who approached the vehicle. And someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there, authorities said.

The unrest the past couple of days stemmed from the weeks of protests over racial injustice and the police treatment of people of colour that flared up after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died after a white police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd begged for air.

In Seattle, police officers retreated into a precinct station today, hours after large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood. Some demonstrators lingered after officers filed into the department’s East Precinct around 1am (local time), but most cleared out a short time later, according to video posted online.

Federal officers launch tear gas at a group of demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest. Source: Associated Press

At a late-night news conference, Seattle police Chief Carmen Best called for peace. Rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were fired at police during the weekend unrest, and police said they arrested at least 45 people for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. Twenty-one officers were hurt, with most of their injuries considered minor, police said.

In Portland, thousands of people gathered for another night of protests over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents recently sent to the city by President Donald Trump. Protestors breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse building where the agents have been stationed.

Police declared the situation to be a riot and began ordering people to leave the area surrounding the courthouse or risk arrest, saying on Twitter that the violence had created “a grave risk” to the public. About 20 minutes later, federal officers and local police could be seen attempting to clear the area and deploying tear gas, however protestors remained past 2.30am (local time), forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area. Multiple arrests were made, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many.

In the Texas capital of Austin, a protestor was shot and killed after witnesses say he approached a car that had driven through a march against police violence. In video streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protestors start screaming and scattering for cover. Police could then be seen tending to someone lying in the street.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Michael Capochiano, who attended the protest, told the Austin American-Statesman that the slain protestor had a rifle and that the car's driver fired several shots at him before speeding away. Police said the driver was detained and was cooperating with investigators.

Austin police haven’t identified the slain protestors but the man’s mother said his name was Garrett Foster, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Sheila Foster said her son was pushing his fiancée’s wheelchair across the intersection when the man drove through the march.

In the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, meanwhile, a protestor shot and wounded someone after a car drove through a crowd marching on an interstate highway, police said. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t release many details about the shooting, including whether the person who was shot had been in the car. Police said on Twitter that demonstrators also caused “major damage” to a courthouse.

Protestors in Oakland, California, set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station, broke windows, spray-painted graffiti, shot fireworks and pointed lasers at officers after a peaceful demonstration turned to unrest, police said.

In Virginia's capital, Richmond, a dump truck was torched as several hundred protestors and police faced off during a demonstration of support for the protestors in Portland. Police declared it to be an “unlawful assembly” and used what appeared to be tear gas to disperse the group. Five people were arrested in the incident and charged with unlawful assembly. A sixth person was also arrested and charged with rioting and assault on a law enforcement officer.

In downtown Atlanta, federal agents examined damage to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility where windows were shattered. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said in an email. No arrests had been announced.