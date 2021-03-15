TODAY |

Police acted appropriately at London vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard, review finds

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A review in to the policing of the London vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard has found the Metropolitan Police acted appropriately.

A police officer has been accused of the 33-year-old’s kidnap and murder. Source: Breakfast

Everard went missing on March 3 while walking down a south London street, and her remains were found a week later. A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

The review from the official policing inspectorate concluded the Met Police was “justified in adopting the view that the risks of transmitting Covid-19 at the vigil were too great to ignore when planning for and policing the event”.

Sarah Everard. Source: Supplied

Leading the inspection, Matt Parr added his team reviewed hundreds of documents, body-worn video from police officers at the vigil and other media, and conducted interviews with police, vigil organisers and politicians.

“Police officers at the vigil did their best to peacefully disperse the crowd; police officers remained calm and professional when subjected to abuse; and police officers did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner.”

A police officer has been charged with the murder of the 33-year-old woman, who vanished while walking home. Source: Breakfast

The report comes after Met Commissioner Cressida Dick faced calls to resign over the policing of the event, which saw officers break up the commemoration of 33-year-old marketing executive on March 13.

Reclaim These Streets, which organised the vigil before cancelling it, criticised the findings and said the “disregard for us as women organisers in the report is clear”.

