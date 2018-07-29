 

Polar bear killed after attack on Arctic cruise ship guard

Associated Press
Norwegian authorities said a polar bear attacked and injured a polar bear guard who was leading tourists off a cruise ship on an Arctic archipelago. The polar bear was shot dead by another employee, the cruise company said.

The Joint Rescue Coordination for Northern Norway tweeted that the attack occurred when the tourists from the MS Bremen cruise ship landed on the most northern island of the Svalbard archipelago, a region between mainland Norway and the North Pole that is known for its remote terrain, glaciers, reindeer and polar bears.

The German Hapag Lloyd Cruises company, which operates the MS Bremen, told The Associated Press that two polar bear guards from their ship went on the island and one of them "was attacked by a polar bear and injured on his head."

The polar bear was then shot dead "in an act of self-defense" by the second guard, spokeswoman Negar Etminan said.

The injured man was taken by helicopter to the town of Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen island. He was not identified and no further information was given on him.

"He was flown out, was responsive, and is currently undergoing medical treatment," Etminan said, adding that the victim was not in a life-threatening condition.

She said all cruise ships travelling in the northern region are obliged to have polar bear guards on board.

Arctic tourism to the region has risen sharply in the last few years and is now in high season.

A Longyearbyen port schedule showed that 18 cruise ships will be docking at the Arctic port in the next week.

Large Male Polar Bear, Cape Churchill Arctic.
Large Male Polar Bear, Cape Churchill Arctic. Source: istock.com
Associated Press
Firefighters battling a huge wildfire in Northern California kept it from doing more damage to the city of Redding but three smaller communities were in danger as flames closed in and residents packed up to leave.

The fire grew by about 35 per cent overnight to 328 square kilometres and pushed southwest of Redding, toward the communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point.

The winds that aided firefighters in keeping the flames from more populated areas were propelling it forward at a frightening rate.

"We're not getting a break with the weather," said Chris Anthony, a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state agency responsible for fighting wildfires.

"It just continues to be really hot, really dry and we continue to get those winds...this fire's getting so big and there are so many different parts to it."

The so-called Carr Fire was ignited early last week by a vehicle and exploded on Friday, jumped the Sacramento River and pushed into Redding, about 402 kilometres north of San Francisco and the largest city in the region with about 92,000 residents.

Aucklander Sasha Bruneau-Herman was having dinner with her family when the sky became dark. Source: US ABC

Two firefighters were killed and the latest tally of 500 destroyed structures was sure to rise. About 37,000 people are under evacuation orders, 5,000 homes are threatened and the fire is just 5 per cent contained.

The Carr Fire destroyed nearly all of Keswick, a hamlet just west of Redding.

Thousands of people scrambled to escape amid flying embers before walls of flames descended from forested hills onto their neighbourhoods on Friday.

At least two flaming tornados toppled trees, shook firefighting equipment and busted truck windows, taking "down everything in its path," said Scott McLean, a spokesman for Cal Fire.

The flames moved so fast that firefighters working in oven-like temperatures and bone-dry conditions had to drop efforts to battle the blaze at one point to help people escape.

Two firefighters were killed: Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke and a bulldozer operator whose name wasn't immediately released.

He was the second bulldozer operator to die in a California blaze in less than two weeks.




The massive wildfire has destroyed two small communities and threatens city. Source: Associated Press
This story was first published on Saturday July 28.

Source: Department of Conservation / Brent Tandy

A protected leopard seal has been shot dead on a beach in Northland.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said it was shot in the face, likely with a rifle, near Glinks Gully Beach, just outside of Dargaville.

A member of the public who spotted the seal sunbathing found it dead when he returned the next day to check on it.

The seal is being lifted off the beach today for a post-mortem.

Seals are protected under the Wildlife Act and harming them can result in two years in prison or a quarter of a million dollar fine.

DOC and police are investigating.

