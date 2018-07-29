Polar bear killed after attack on Arctic cruise ship guard

Firefighters battling a huge wildfire in Northern California kept it from doing more damage to the city of Redding but three smaller communities were in danger as flames closed in and residents packed up to leave.

The fire grew by about 35 per cent overnight to 328 square kilometres and pushed southwest of Redding, toward the communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point.

The winds that aided firefighters in keeping the flames from more populated areas were propelling it forward at a frightening rate.

"We're not getting a break with the weather," said Chris Anthony, a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state agency responsible for fighting wildfires.

"It just continues to be really hot, really dry and we continue to get those winds...this fire's getting so big and there are so many different parts to it."

The so-called Carr Fire was ignited early last week by a vehicle and exploded on Friday, jumped the Sacramento River and pushed into Redding, about 402 kilometres north of San Francisco and the largest city in the region with about 92,000 residents.

Two firefighters were killed and the latest tally of 500 destroyed structures was sure to rise. About 37,000 people are under evacuation orders, 5,000 homes are threatened and the fire is just 5 per cent contained.

The Carr Fire destroyed nearly all of Keswick, a hamlet just west of Redding.

Thousands of people scrambled to escape amid flying embers before walls of flames descended from forested hills onto their neighbourhoods on Friday.

At least two flaming tornados toppled trees, shook firefighting equipment and busted truck windows, taking "down everything in its path," said Scott McLean, a spokesman for Cal Fire.

The flames moved so fast that firefighters working in oven-like temperatures and bone-dry conditions had to drop efforts to battle the blaze at one point to help people escape.

Two firefighters were killed: Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke and a bulldozer operator whose name wasn't immediately released.