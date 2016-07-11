Pokemon Go player among those fined by Victoria police for breaching lockdown

A man playing Pokemon Go is among the 172 fines issued in Victoria for coronavirus restriction breaches.
Police say officers found the Sunshine man out and about in Melbourne.
Among those fined include 27 people failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons.
There were also 22 infringements issued at vehicle checkpoints.
Police did 4366 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state yesterday.
Among other breaches were a Keilor man on the Surf Coast who admitted he travelled there on Friday to stay at his holiday home, a woman at Southern Cross Station attempting to travel to Bendigo, two men at a fast food outlet in Hobsons Bay admitted staying at a friend's house in Altona overnight and a group of people at a Point Cook birthday party.