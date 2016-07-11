Pokemon Go player among those fined by Victoria police for breaching lockdown

A man playing Pokemon Go is among the 172 fines issued in Victoria for coronavirus restriction breaches.

Pokemon Go app. Source: Associated Press

Police say officers found the Sunshine man out and about in Melbourne.



Among those fined include 27 people failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons.



There were also 22 infringements issued at vehicle checkpoints.



Police did 4366 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state yesterday.

