 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Poison parsnip causes severe burns, blisters on woman's legs

share

Source:

Associated Press

Warning: Graphic photo below

A woman was left with severe burns and blisters on her legs after encountering an invasive species of plant in Vermont.

This July 2018, photo provided by Charlotte Murphy shows poison parsnip in Bennington, Vt. Murphy was left with severe burns and blisters on her legs after encountering the invasive species of plant in Vermont. (Charlotte Murphy via AP)

Poison parsnip in Bennington, Vermont.

Source: Associated Press

Charlotte Murphy says she developed painful blisters overnight after brushing against poison parsnip. Murphy says the blisters got so bad she had to go to the hospital to see a burn specialist.

The Essex woman learned her injuries were comparable to second-degree burns and were caused by the invasive plant.

David Grass of the Vermont Department of Health says the sap in the parsnip has a chemical reaction with the sun that causes accelerated burns. He says people should wear long pants and sleeves while in tall grass.

Murphy says she hopes her experience helps educate people.

This July 2018 photo provided by Charlotte Murphy shows her leg after she encountered poison parsnip, at UVM Medical Center in Colchester, Vt. Murphy says she developed painful blisters overnight after brushing against poison parsnip. Murphy says the blisters got so bad she had to go to the hospital to see a burn specialist. (Charlotte Murphy via AP)

Charlotte Murphy shows her leg after she encountered poison parsnip.

Source: Associated Press

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Reporter Paul Hobbs is above the scene, where police vehicles are focusing on a rural property on Onepu Spring Rd.

Police watchdog slams 'ill-considered' Armed Offenders Squad tactics during 2016 Kawerau siege

2
Steak (file picture).

Tough piece of steak Aussie woman served led to partner's death, murder trial hears

00:41
3
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

4
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

5
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 07: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport on August 7, 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Crusaders beat the Lions to win the 2017 Super Rugby Final on Saturday night in Johannesburg. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Crusaders to honour super fan Doreen Searle before quarter-final clash with Sharks

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Looking on is Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump now says he warned Putin face to face over Russia meddling in US election

A few hours earlier, the US President had answered "no" when asked if the longtime US foe was still targeting American elections.

The Ellenbrook Murders

Perth teen accused of murdering Kiwi mother and two siblings ‘rejected’ from mental health services, says father

Awatea Crofts says his son Teancum Vernon Peterson-Crofts: "Just spiralled and spiralled and continued to spiral down".

Demetrius Pairama

Mangere homicide: Second person charged over death of 17-year-old Demetrius Pairama

The teenager’s body was located by police at a vacant property on the evening of Sunday July 8.

Labour MP Kelvin Davis says he received a call saying a man had died after an alleged scuffle.

New Zealand man sexually abused as a boy in Australian state care denied compensation

John has been denied up to $150,000 in compensation because he is not a resident of Australia.

00:19
The fire at the scrap yard has caused a street to be closed and nearby businesses to be evacuated in Lower Hutt.

Person taken to hospital after fire at scrap metal yard in Lower Hutt

Fire fighters atop aerial ladders have been battling the Petone blaze.