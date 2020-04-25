Poison control centres in US see spike in calls after Trump suggested disinfectant could cure Covid-19

Poison control centres in the United States saw a spike in calls regarding questions about disinfectant use after US President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that injecting disinfectant might help treat the Covid-19.

An emptied supermarket shelf selling Lysol, a brand of disinfectant. Source: Associated Press

According to data from the New York City government on Sunday, the Poison Control Centre, a subagency of the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, received 30 calls questioning the use of disinfectant, within 18 hours following Trump's remarks.

The number was twice as much as that of last year.

According to the data, nine of the calls were about Lysol, a brand of disinfectant, 10 were in regards to bleach, and 11 were about household cleaners.

Lysol, a brand of disinfectant, which US President Donald Trump suggested could help treat Covid-19. Source: Associated Press

During the same period last year, the centre received only 13 calls, none of which were about disinfectant.

The centre warned residents on its website to not ingest or inject Lysol or other disinfectant as a treatment for Covid-19. Household disinfectants are poisonous and can cause serious harm or even death if swallowed or injected, the centre said.

A disinfectant company also said in a statement that under no circumstances should its disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion, or any other route.

Meanwhile, Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said at a daily press conference on Sunday that the state's poison centre had received an increasing number of calls regarding to the misuse of disinfectant.

She said the calls included people using detergent as a sinus rinse, and people gargling with a mixture of bleach and mouthwash.

Ezike warned local residents that injecting, ingesting or snorting household cleaners is dangerous, and can be deadly.