Pointed questions await Trump's pick for health secretary

With coverage for millions of people at stake, Republican Tom Price is facing pointed questions about President-elect Donald Trump's health policies — and his own investments in health care companies — from senators considering his selection as health secretary.

President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Health and Human Services Secretary speaks in Washington. Source: Associated Press

While Price, an orthopedic surgeon-turned-lawmaker, is largely a known quantity on Capitol Hill, Trump's bottom line on health care remains a mystery for Democrats and Republicans alike.

Trump campaigned on repealing "Obamacare," but at times he's sounded more like a liberal, for example, with recent comments about providing insurance for everyone and taking on the drug companies.

Yesterday on Fox, Trump said his plan would offer coverage through private insurers for people who can't afford it.

"Nobody is going to be dying on the streets with a President Trump," he said.

Trump offered no details but said his plan would "probably" turn Medicaid over to the states in the form of block grants to cover low income people.

Price, 62, represents Atlanta's northern suburbs and chairs the House Budget Committee.

A budget hawk and a social conservative, he drafted his own plan to replace President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law.

It would have saved taxpayers money but covered fewer people, according to an outside analysis.