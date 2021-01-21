TODAY |

Poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

Source:  Associated Press

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she “looked suspicious.”

Her words and performance resonated far beyond Washington. Source: 1 NEWS

"I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building,” she tweeted of the incident last night. “He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.”

Gorman, the nation's youngest inaugural poet, lives in Los Angeles but did not specify where the encounter occurred. Her spokeswoman did not immediately return an email today seeking additional comment.

The post was met with thousands of messages of support on Twitter and Instagram. She followed up her post with a second comment that said:

“In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. A threat and proud.”

Gorman became an instant sensation January 20 when she recited her poem, The Hill We Climb, at Biden's swearing-in.

