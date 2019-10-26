PNG MPs given new luxury cars - but face condemnation from anti-corruption advocates

Jamie Tahana for rnz.co.nz

The decision by Papua New Guinea's government to give cars imported for last year's APEC summit to Members of Parliament has been widely panned by anti-corruption advocates.

The cabinet this week endorsed the plan, which would see each of the country's 111 MPs given one of the hundreds of new cars that were imported for the three-day summit.

The finance secretary, Ken Ngangnan, tried to damp down that condemnation when he confirmed the announcement, saying their use would be strictly regulated.

They would only be allowed to be used for electoral duties, he said, adding that using these cars would save plenty of money that's currently being spent on rental cars by MPs visiting the capital.

"These vehicles will come under or be registered under their [District Development Authorities] and all these vehicles should be used for electoral support," Dr Ngangan told the Post Courier.

"There are clear instructions also given them that any decision to dispose or change the ownership, they have to speak to the Department of Finance."

But one of the country's most prominent anti-corruption advocates, Eddie Tanago, had his doubts about the claims.

"It is not really a good look," said Mr Tanago. "I still doubt the guidelines. I just hope that what's said will come to reality and that those cars will be used for the purpose intended for."

This week's announcement is the latest twist in the year-long tale of the luxury cars imported to PNG last year, which has drawn widespread condemnation from everyday Papua New Guineans.

The cars included 40 Maseratis - which were bought at US$148,000 each - and three Bentleys. The government at the time defended the purchase, saying they would be used to ferry visiting world leaders, and that they were the best deal for the nation.

But at the event, several world leaders, including New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, opted not to travel in them, reportedly put off by the opulence.

It is not clear what cars will be given to the MPs and attempts by RNZ Pacific to clarify on Friday were unsuccessful. It is not clear whether the Maseratis and Bentleys will be included in the parliamentarians' pool, or whether it will be restricted to the new late model sedans and SUVs that were also donated for the summit.

Still, the APEC minister at the time, Justin Tkatchenko, said last year that private sector buyers had been lined up for the cars, and that they would sell like "hotcakes," resulting in little loss for the Papua New Guinean taxpayer.

However, few have sold.

Nearly a year after the APEC summit, most of the cars - including the luxury ones - have sat unused in a Port Moresby parking lot. Only one Bentley and two Maseratis have been sold through public tender. Mt Tkatchenko did not answer calls on Friday.

SUVs, vans and school buses have been handed on to some government departments and NGOs, while two of the Bentleys are being used by the offices of the prime minister and governor general.

Some of the cars have completely vanished. In February, the police said 284 cars had gone missing, announcing that a special unit had been created to recover the vehicles.

Since APEC, new cars have been seen in the hands of senior bureaucrats and political associates. Three cars were found in the Highlands city of Mt Hagen - a remarkable feat, considering there's no road between Port Moresby and Mt Hagen.

"They're not selling like hotcakes, they're collecting dust," said Mr Tanago. "With all the promises that have [been] made, and the expectations, Papua New Guineans have been told how good APEC will be, all the lives of people would change."

"This is just one big picture that tells us what was promised about APEC was a lie," he said.

A year on from the glitzy three-day affair of APEC, the controversies around it aren't going away. APEC Haus, the grand convention centre built on reclaimed land on the Port Moresby waterfront, only reopened this week after it was ordered closed for not meeting fire regulations.

And there's also the nearly US$1 million that's gone missing, much of it used to pay hire car companies for cars that the APEC authority didn't ask for - cars that the authority's chief executive, Chris Hawkins, said may have never been provided.

A report into the spending for APEC is due to be tabled in parliament next month.