PM 'concerned' after former NZ student turns ISIS bomb maker

Prime Minister Bill English says he is waiting to hear the full details of how a former New Zealand student became an ISIS bomb maker before considering a border security vetting review.

Saudi Arabia police killed Taie Bin Salem bin Yaslem Al-Saya'ari in a shootout on Saturday after they say he planned an attack at one of Islam's holiest sites, the Medina mosque.

Major General Mansour Al-Turki said the pair started firing their weapons and one security force member was injured before the men were killed.

Do you have any information on Taie Bin Salem bin Yaslem Al-Saya'ari? Email paul.hobbs@tvnz.co.nz

Two explosive belts, two machine guns and a home-made hand grenade as well as two small basins filled with suspected explosive chemical materials were found, the Saudi interior ministry said in a statement.

Immigration New Zealand has confirmed to 1 NEWS that Al-Saya'ari arrived in New Zealand in July of 2008 and held a series of student visas before leaving the country in November, 2013.

The Saudi ministry said he was a former engineering scholarship student in this country and that he had made the suicide bomb used in a July 4 attack outside the mosque which killed four Saudi security force members.

This picture released by the state sponsored Saudi Press Agency purports to show Taie bin Salem bin Yaslam al-Saya'ari who was killed on the weekend by police in the capital's northern Yasmeen neighborhood. Source: Associated Press

Mr English told media today he is waiting for the full details before deciding whether a review of border security was warranted, saying New Zealand just completed a significant renewal in the area - but also said it was concerning.

"I think it illustrate just how international the terrorist threat is," he said.

"We'd be concerned if [radicalisation in New Zealand] was happening ... part of the role of government is to keep an eye on that, there isn't much evidence of that happening at scale or in ways that are alarming, but we keep an eye on it.

"We've just gone through processes both renewing our capacity in our security agencies and our border agencies so that we can operate tighter security over people coming in ... there's been a lot of work and significant investment over recent years.

"The intelligence agencies and the border agencies keep a pretty close eye on who is coming in who is leaving."

The Saudi interior ministry said Al-Saya'ari travelled to Turkey, Sudan and Yemen after leaving New Zealand before returning to Saudi Arabia.

The other militant killed on Saturday, Talal bin Samran al-Sa'aeidi, had previously been arrested for fighting abroad and underwent counselling when he returned to the kingdom.