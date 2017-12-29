 

Plunging temperatures in US causes boiling water to turn to snow

Weather observers atop the highest peak in the northeastern United States said on Thursday (local time) the temperature hit minus 36 degrees Celsius, a record for the day.

Temperatures dropped to a record low of -36 degrees on the highest peak in the north-eastern United States.
Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says the previous record of minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit was set in 1933. 

The observatory posted a video on Facebook showing Gill emptying a pitcher of boiling water into the air. The water immediately turned to snow in the cold and hurricane-force winds.

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States, and wind chill advisories or warnings were in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York.

Forecasters warned of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central US and spreading east.

