Plumes of smoke rise from airstrikes as US destroy Taliban training facilities in Afghanistan

A leading US military commander says the latest airstrikes are "just one part of the effort in Afghanistan, but it's a very intimidating one" against the Taliban.

The comments came during a Pentagon press conference Wednesday (local time) with Air Force Major General James Hecker, Commander Of The 9th Air And Space Expeditionary Task Force via satellite from Kabul, Afghanistan.

"The Taliban trembles as they hear our approach," said Hecker.

"So now they have a constant eye to the sky, as we force them to engage our actual battlefield, where the Afghans are attacking from all sides. The Taliban is looking up, not down, not across at their enemy, and we are seeing results."

Hecker also showed video of strikes against a narcotics production facility and a van carrying Taliban fighters in Helmand Province.

Also, B52 strikes on two different Taliban training camps in Badakhshan.

"I agree, you are not just going to bomb them into submission, but it is another pressure point that we can put on them," said Hecker.