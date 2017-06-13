'What a pleasure' - former US President Jimmy Carter filmed shaking hands with every passenger on a flight

Source:
Passengers on a flight in the US were in for a treat as Former US President Jimmy Carter shook the hands of almost every person on the plane.
Video of the grinning 92-year-old was posted online by James Parker Sheffield last Friday.
The Delta flight was travelling from Atlanta, Georgia to Washington.
Mr Sheffield can be heard saying, "What a pleasure, thank you", when he shakes Mr Carter's hand.
The clip has been viewed more than one million times since it was posted online.
