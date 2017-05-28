'Please don't change the climate for the worse' - World leaders urge Trump to stay in agreement as US decision looms

World leaders pledged this morning to keep up the fight against global warming and urged Donald Trump to be part of that effort, hours before the US president was due to announce whether he would pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, speaking to reporters during a visit to Berlin, said fighting global warming was a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility."

Without mentioning the US specifically, Mr Li said that "China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment" and pointed out that his was one of the first countries to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who in the past has been dubbed the "climate chancellor" for her efforts to fight global warming, said her country would "continue to fulfil our obligations under the Paris climate agreement as part of the European framework."

Other European leaders issued more explicit appeals to the US government not to abandon international measures against climate change. "Please don't change the (political) climate for the worse," European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted.

Mr Trump has said he will announce his decision today.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more dangerous levels of warming sooner if the US retreats from its pledge because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.