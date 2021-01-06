TODAY |

Playing golf not an 'essential purpose' for Trump to travel to Scotland - Sturgeon

Source:  Associated Press

Scotland's leader Nicola Sturgeon said US President Donald Trump would not be allowed to travel to Scotland to play golf during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Nicola Sturgeon says playing golf isn’t an “essential purpose” so Trump won’t be allowed to visit his resorts during Joe Biden’s inauguration. Source: Associated Press

"We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now, and that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else," she said. "And coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."

Her comments came after speculation that Trump could travel to his Turnberry golf resort when Biden will take office in the White House on January 20.

Sturgeon stressed that under lockdown regulations people were not allowed to travel into Scotland without an essential reason.

She added she doesn't consider playing golf an ''essential purpose'' and that rules apply to everyone equally.

US officials have refused to say what Trump will do on the day of Biden's inauguration.

But Glasgow Prestwick Airport was told to expect the arrival of a US military plane previously used by the President, the Sunday Post reported.

