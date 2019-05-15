TODAY |

Playful puppy sets Melbourne home on fire

AAP
A puppy playing with a lighter has set a house ablaze in suburban Melbourne.

The inferno ignited when Archie, a 10-month-old French Bulldog Boston Terrier cross, began playing with a lighter and set a couch in the Ringwood unit on fire.

His owner, who was monitoring the pup via home CCTV, then raised the alarm, the MFB said.

Fire crews arrived at the New Street unit and brought the blaze under control within four minutes.

Neighbours were evacuated and Archie was brought to safety before the property, which sustained smoke damage, was ventilated.

