Plastic bags banned by Western Australia local councils

Plastic bags are being shunned by councils in Western Australia, which are making the most of the premier's support for local governments to ban the bag.

A 1 NEWS poll has found the majority of Kiwis are willing to pay up to 15 cents for a plastic bag at the till.
The Town of East Fremantle and City of Fremantle have moved to implement a ban on plastic bags, making it the third try for the City of Fremantle after attempts in 2012 and 2015 were halted by the former state government.

The City of Fremantle's proposed local law would ban single use plastic bags, such as the type at supermarket check-outs, and retailers and shoppers would still be able to use biodegradable or multi-use bags.

Mayor Brad Pettitt says he hopes local government action will lead to a state-wide ban in the near future and that the City of Fremantle's proposed changes will be open for public comment within the next few weeks.

Environment Minister Stephen Dawson supports a state-wide ban on plastic bags, which Premier Mark McGowan says could happen if shoppers have a convenient alternative.

