Plans to go door-to-door testing over 100,000 people for Covid-19 in Melbourne

Australian health workers plan to go door to door, testing over 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hotspot in suburban Melbourne that is threatening to undo the nation's success in battling the pandemic.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

The state of Victoria today reported 33 new cases, the highest daily number in over two months.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the testing effort aims to collect samples from half of all residents in 10 suburbs.

"This suburban testing blitz is all about finding all of those people that have this virus, then having them quarantined in their home with appropriate support, it's about bringing further stability to these numbers," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

He said the aim was to test 10,000 residents each day over 10 days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The tests are free and Andrews urged residents to agree to take tests and view them as a civic duty.