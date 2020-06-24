TODAY |

Plans to go door-to-door testing over 100,000 people for Covid-19 in Melbourne

Source:  Associated Press

Australian health workers plan to go door to door, testing over 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hotspot in suburban Melbourne that is threatening to undo the nation's success in battling the pandemic.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

The state of Victoria today reported 33 new cases, the highest daily number in over two months.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the testing effort aims to collect samples from half of all residents in 10 suburbs.

"This suburban testing blitz is all about finding all of those people that have this virus, then having them quarantined in their home with appropriate support, it's about bringing further stability to these numbers," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

He said the aim was to test 10,000 residents each day over 10 days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Victoria has seen 20 new cases and a death since yesterday. Source: Nine

The tests are free and Andrews urged residents to agree to take tests and view them as a civic duty.

Over 1000 military personnel are deploying to Victoria to help with the operation, while other states will help process the test results.
Australia has reported over 7500 cases of the virus, including 104 deaths.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
National jumps in support with new leader, Labour still able to govern alone - 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Stranger tries to abduct child walking to school in South Auckland
4
Beaches packed as UK records hottest day of year
5
Awkward: Health Minister David Clark shifts border fiasco blame to Ashley Bloomfield
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:22

'Spray and walk away' - Peters references old advert when asking for evidence of homeless man sneaking into quarantine
05:21

Pacific Update: China looms over Kiribati election, Cook Islands family battles for son's long hair

Surge in Covid-19 cases among young Americans putting elderly at risk

Newborn baby dies from Covid-19 after being cuddled by neighbours in Indonesia