Plane loses wheel midair, skids onto Florida runway

Four passengers were left shaken after their plane was forced to make a terrifying landing after a wheel flew off on route to Florida.

The small passenger plane had only just departed from Belize in Central America when the pilot was notified about a missing wheel.

The pilot continued towards Florida before notifying the control tower, The Sun reports.

Carrying out a flyby manoeuvre, the plane started circling the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to decrease the fuel tank.