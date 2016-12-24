Plane hijacking in Malta ends peacefully; 2 men surrender

After hours of tense negotiations, two Libyans who hijacked a plane from Libya to Malta and threatened to blow it up surrendered peacefully early Saturday morning, allowing 118 passengers and crew to leave the plane before walking out themselves with the last of the crew.

An Afriqiyah Airways plane from Libya stands on the tarmac at Malta's Luqa International airport Source: Associated Press

The hijacked Airbus A320 flight, operated by Afriqiyah Airways, was traveling from the Libyan oasis city of Sabha to Tripoli when it was diverted to Malta overnight.

Malta state television TVM said the two hijackers had hand grenades and had threatened to explode them.

All flights to Malta International Airport were immediately diverted and emergency teams including negotiators were sent to the airport tarmac.

Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, announced that the hijacking of the Libyan plane was over in a tweet at 3:44 pm local time.

They have "surrendered," been "searched and taken in custody," he tweeted.

The hijackers, after negotiations, allowed the plane's doors to open at 1:44 pm and a staircase was moved over to let freed passengers begin disembarking in groups.

In a series of tweets, Muscat said 65 people were allowed to leave, then another 44, including some crew, then the hijackers and the final crew members.

All were seen leaving the aircraft without hand luggage.

The company said on its Facebook page that 118 people, including 7 crew members, were on board the hijacked plane.

Ali Milad, the pilot, told Libya Channel TV network that initially the hijackers had asked him to head to Rome.