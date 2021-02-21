TODAY |

Plane debris falls onto Denver suburbs as pilots make emergency landing

Source:  Associated Press

Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing today, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Debris narrowly missed houses as it dropped into the suburbs of Denver. Source: Supplied

The plane landed safely and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. The airline released no further details.

The Broomfield Police Department posted photos on Twitter showing large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 40 kilometres north of Denver. Police are asking that anyone injured come forward.

Part of the plane's engine turbine narrowly missed crashing into a home. Source: Broomfield PD

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

“While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I’m watching that, I’m telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion,” he said in a phone interview.

“The plane just kind of continued on and we didn’t see it after that.”

Thal was relieved to learn later that the plane had made a safe landing.

Video posted on Twitter by a woman who said she was the daughter of people aboard the flight showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane flew through the air.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Over 12 Americans likely froze to death in winter storms after their homes lost power
2
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
3
Australia to reopen travel bubble with New Zealand, but with conditions
4
Overnight millionaire Kyle Jamieson becomes most expensive Kiwi cricketer ever after IPL bidding war
5
National proposes building of purpose-built quarantine facility on Auckland’s outskirts
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Six more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack

Singaporean student may be deported from Perth over child sex doll, abuse material
02:43

Locals keeping Cook Islands tourism alive and safe amid Covid-19 pandemic

Argentina's health minister steps down amid Covid-19 vaccine scandal