Plane blows tyres, skids while landing on runway in the US

Authorities say a plane blew tyres while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt.

United Airlines said Flight 627 from Denver was landing at 1pm Saturday (local time) with 166 passengers when the tyres blew.

United spokesman Robert Einhorn said the plane remained on the runway. The FAA initially said it skidded off the pavement but later said it "veered to the left side of the pavement."