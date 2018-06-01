Plane abandons take-off at Sydney airport after warning light in cockpit

A plane bound for Uluru out of Sydney Airport had to abandon its take-off after a warning light came on in the cockpit.

Virgin Australia plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

Emergency services escorted the Virgin Australia aircraft back to the gate on Tuesday morning (local time) where passengers disembarked.



NSW Ambulance initially said it was responding to reports of a fire but a Virgin spokeswoman insisted there was no fire or smoke.



"However, in line with standard operating procedures, the captain returned to the gate as a precautionary measure, escorted by emergency services," she said in a statement.

