Plane abandons take-off at Sydney airport after warning light in cockpit

Source:AAP
A plane bound for Uluru out of Sydney Airport had to abandon its take-off after a warning light came on in the cockpit.
Virgin Australia plane (file picture).
Source: istock.com
Emergency services escorted the Virgin Australia aircraft back to the gate on Tuesday morning (local time) where passengers disembarked.
NSW Ambulance initially said it was responding to reports of a fire but a Virgin spokeswoman insisted there was no fire or smoke.
"However, in line with standard operating procedures, the captain returned to the gate as a precautionary measure, escorted by emergency services," she said in a statement.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told AAP a number of crews attended but there were no reported injuries.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news