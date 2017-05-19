Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson's trial against Woman's Day publisher to kick-off

The high-profile trial between movie star Rebel Wilson and the publisher of Woman's Day will begin today.

Wilson, who has acted in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, landed in Melbourne last week for the three-week trial, where she is suing Bauer Media for defamation over articles she says painted her as a serial liar and cost her movie roles.

Court document report Wilson claimed an article from May 2015 with the title "Just who is the REAL Rebel?" made her out to be a "serial liar who has invented fantastic stories in order to make it in Hollywood".

She said her reputation was damaged after it was alleged she used a fake name and lied about her age and background.

Fronting media outside the courtroom last week she seemed relaxed and eager to get on with the trial.