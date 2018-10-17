 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to a baby boy

Associated Press
Topics
World
Royalty

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a baby boy.

A spokeswoman for Middleton and her husband James Matthews said today that their first baby had been born the day before.

Kensington Palace says that Prince William and Kate are "thrilled for Pippa and James."

The new baby will be a cousin to William and Kate's three children — George, 5, Charlotte, 3, and 5-month-old Louis.

The baby was born on the day the palace announced that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child.

Prince William and Kate are said to be thrilled by the arrival. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
jami-lee ross
LIVE: Ross and Bridges audio - $100k donation discussed, leader calls one MP 'useless'
2
National Deputy leader Paula Bennett stands by her claims about the outgoing National MP, but denies accusing him of sexual assault.
Paula Bennett stands by claim Ross acted inappropriately for a married man, during tense interview with Jack Tame
3
Luke Vincent, 5-years old, from Buninyong Public School couldn’t resist the prince a big bear hug.
The cute moment Aussie boy gives Prince Harry a bear hug and pulls his beard
4
On October 16, the now-independent MP made allegations against Mr Bridges, who in turn denied all claims.
Jami-Lee Ross says police will be investigating complaint he filed against National Party leader Simon Bridges
5
It was the third time that they had met since Harry's eye caught sight of a Victoria Cross medal on her chest during a Sydney visit in 2015.
Beaming Prince Harry in beautiful reunion with 98-year-old war widow Daphne
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:53
1 NEWS’ Joy Reid spoke with Professor Hawking’s daughter about her father’s final message.

Stephen Hawking, in message from beyond the grave, warns science, education are under threat around the world

Donald Trump suggests 'rogue killers' murdered Saudi journalist

Earthquake measuring 6.5 recorded in Pacific Ocean east of New Caledonia
00:46
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed to Sydney's Admiralty House by Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove for the first official engagement of their Australian tour.

First baby gift: Meghan & Harry given baby ugg boots, toy 'roo as Royal tour kicks off in Sydney