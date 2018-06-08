 

Pippa Middleton reveals she's pregnant with first baby

Pippa Middleton is following in her sister's footsteps — she's about to be a mother.

FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo,Middleton revealed in the publication Waitrose the "happy news" of her pregnancy and says she has passed her first trimester.

Pippa Middleton, right, and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England.

Source: Associated Press

The younger sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, revealed in the publication Waitrose the "happy news" of her pregnancy and says she has passed her first trimester.

She is photographed working out and discusses how she has adapted her exercise routine to her condition. She promises to chronicle her pregnancy workouts for Waitrose Weekend, which is published by a British supermarket.

This will be the 34-year-old's first child. She married hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017.

Her sister Kate had her third child — Prince Louis — earlier this spring.

