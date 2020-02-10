TODAY |

'The pilot was really screaming' - video captures drama in cabin as plane makes emergency landing

The dramatic scene inside a Oman Air plane as it prepared for an emergency landing was filmed by a passenger ahead of touchdown.

The Oman Air flight was forced to land in Diyarbakir after a cabin pressure fault. Source: Reuters

The Oman Air flight which was heading for Muscat from Zurich landed in Diyarbakir, southeast Turkey, after a cabin pressure fault yesterday.

A passenger, Belinda Pfister, captured the scene, as the pilot spoke over the loudspeaker and passengers put on their face masks.

"We were on the flight from Zurich to Muscat and it became dark in the aircraft and suddenly my boyfriend was hearing 'Emergency landing, emergency landing'," she told Reuters.

"The pilot was really screaming and we were really scared and we didn't know what was going on, what happened. And suddenly the masks came down and we pulled down our oxygen masks. We put the masks on and the people were very scared. They didn't know what was going on. There was no communication."

Omar Air said the flight landed safely, but another passenger, named as Shanu, couldn't help but think of what could have happened to them.

"We were really grateful when we landed in Turkey because there were a lot of mountains that we could have crashed on and it was really terrible thinking about this that we could really crash into some mountains and never come back living somewhere. So it was a really terrible experience."

