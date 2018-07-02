 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Pilot beaten during notorious French criminal's helicopter jail escape

share

Source:

Associated Press

The helicopter pilot who was taken hostage in the escape of one of France's most notorious criminals said the convict's accomplices beat and threatened him during his kidnapping.

A massive manhunt is underway for Redoine Faid.
Source: 1 NEWS

Stephane Buy told RTL radio yesterday that two men at a flying club near Paris on Monday"forced me (to take off) and warned me my family was in danger."

First, they made him touch down in a field so others on the breakout team could get onboard. At that point, the engine of the helicopter from the 1960s didn't restart.

Buy said the men hit him on the head and he briefly fell unconscious.

After several attempts, the engine restarted and they headed to Reau Prison to hustle Redoine Faid to freedom.

Buy was later released north of Paris.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

03:30
2

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

3

Live stream: Breakfast

06:53
4
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

Backyard tree house that breached Building Code saved after agreement reached with Dunedin City Council

5
London police (file picture).

'Major incident' declared after pair exposed to unknown substance near English town of Russian spy poisoning

00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.


01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.