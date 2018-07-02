Pilot beaten during notorious French criminal's helicopter jail escape

The helicopter pilot who was taken hostage in the escape of one of France's most notorious criminals said the convict's accomplices beat and threatened him during his kidnapping.

Stephane Buy told RTL radio yesterday that two men at a flying club near Paris on Monday"forced me (to take off) and warned me my family was in danger."

First, they made him touch down in a field so others on the breakout team could get onboard. At that point, the engine of the helicopter from the 1960s didn't restart.

Buy said the men hit him on the head and he briefly fell unconscious.

After several attempts, the engine restarted and they headed to Reau Prison to hustle Redoine Faid to freedom.