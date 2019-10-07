Pill testing at Aussie music festivals again up for debate after coroner's inquest into six deaths

Pill testing isn't the answer when it comes to saving lives at music festivals, a senior NSW minister says, despite the state's coroner reportedly backing the move following an inquest into six deaths.

Coroner Harriet Grahame investigated the deaths of six young people in the past two years and has now made draft recommendations calling for medically-supervised drug checking to be introduced at NSW festivals.

Her draft recommendations, published by News Corp Australia yesterday, also calls for a Dutch-style permanent drug-checking facility to be established in NSW and for high school students to be taught about the effects and risks of MDMA use.

The coroner further recommends strip searches be restricted to those revellers reasonably suspected of supplying drugs.

Government lower house leader Andrew Constance says the coalition will await Ms Grahame's final recommendations - due on November 8 - but he's baulked at introducing pill testing.

He suggested "awareness of the dangers of drugs" and the reintroduction of regulations for high-risk music festivals were better options.

"If the pure form of the drug is tested and found not to be laced and people still take it, they can still lose their life," he told reporters in Sydney.

"What we're seeing is young people at these festivals ... dehydrated, overdosing and they're losing their lives. So I don't see pill testing as the answer."

The vast majority of experts to address the coronial inquest said medically-supervised pill testing should be introduced at music festivals and permanent facilities.

Australia's only sanctioned pill-testing trials were at the 2018 and 2019 editions of Canberra's Groovin The Moo festival.

Attendees were counselled about the risks of drug use and mixing substances. They were also educated about the signs of an overdose, the inquest was told.

But Mr Constance's fellow frontbencher, Sarah Mitchell, yesterday suggested pill testing could create additional safety problems.

"Pill testing might lead people to have a false sense of security when it comes to using drugs and it's risky," she told reporters.

NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, who wants drug possession for personal use decriminalised, said no government had been able to stop people taking drugs.

"I urge the premier to start listening to the evidence instead of those out-of- touch voices in her government and the police who are hell-bent on punishing drug users instead of saving lives," Ms Faehrmann said in a statement.

"More and more countries are recognising the war on drugs has been a colossal failure and are adopting harm reduction measures and saving lives."