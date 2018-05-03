 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Pill to help methamphetamine addicts break habit to be trialled in Australia

share

Source:

AAP

A pill to get methamphetamine addicts off their habit will be trialled in eastern Australia.

Massey University drug researcher Dr Chris Wilkins says the supply of meth coming out of Asia now is huge, which is lowering the price here.

Source: 1 NEWS

The two-year N-ICE trial in Wollongong, Geelong and Melbourne is being led by the Curtin University National Drug Research Institute in Western Australia.

The trial, which is funded by the federal government's National Health and Medical Research Council, aims to find out if the medication n-acetyl cysteine, or NAC, can reduce ice cravings and help addicts quit.

NAC targets the glutamine changes in the brain that are believed to underpin the addiction, the institute's Rebecca McKetin says.

"NAC helps to reduce cravings by restoring the balance of chemicals in the brain that are involved in craving and drug-seeking, making it easier for people to manage their desire for the drug," Associate Professor McKetin said.

Monash, Deakin and La Trobe universities, the University of Wollongong, the University of Newcastle and the Burnet Institute are also involved in the 12-week trial.

Deakin's Dr Olivia Dean said it was hoped NAC would not only help people stop or cut down their ice use but would also reduce users' mood swings.

No medication has yet been approved to treat ice addiction and University of Wollongong Professor Peter Kelly hoped "NAC can break the addiction cycle and help people stop using ice".

Ice users can find out about the trial at www.nicetrial.info and recruitment will run until the end of 2019.

Related

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

01:37
2
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


3
Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Auckland

4
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

04:40
5
The Dyers have been married nearly 60 years and value the quiet life – cold calling was making home time a misery.

Older Nelson couple besieged by nuisance calls trial life-changing solution

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.