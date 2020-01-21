Pig forced to bungee jump in Chinese theme park publicity stunt

A Chinese theme park is in hot water after a video emerged online showing a pig being forced to bungee jump.

The 75kg pig was pushed off the tower as part of a publicity stunt Source: Supplied

In the video, the 75kg pig is seen being carried to the top of the 67 metre-high bungee jump before being pushed off the top.

According to the BBC, the pig was sent to the slaughter house after the event last weekend at Mexin Wine Town theme park in Chongqing, south-west China.

A statement released by the theme park they said they had accepted all "criticism" received because of the incident and will work to improve their marketing strategies.

"We sincerely accept netziens' criticism and advice and apologise to the public, we will improve our marketing of the site, to provide tourists with better services."

Animal protection organisation Peta described the event, which was labeled 'the golden pig', as animal cruelty at its worst.