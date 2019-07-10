Piers Morgan tells Duchess of Sussex to 'go back to America' if she wants privacy

UK television presenter Piers Morgan has once again lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex, saying if she wants to have a private life she should "go back to America".

His comments on Good Morning Britain yesterday came after the Duchess attended Wimbledon last week with a security detail who took exception to people photographing her as she was at the event in a "private capacity".

Morgan believes the notion it was a private outing is "a complete joke".

“The royal box at Wimbledon with the world’s cameras beamed on their heads,” Morgan said.

“If you want to be private don’t go to the royal box at Wimbledon. It’s a complete joke.”

The Good Morning Britain host continued his rant by stating Duchess Meghan should leave the country if she wants privacy.

“You go to Wimbledon on your free tickets, in the royal box the best seats in the house, and you take your two bezzies, and they sit there next to you and they’re getting free seats in the best place in the house,” he said heatedly.

“You’re public people. All of you. In that moment you’re public people. Stop your squealing about privacy. We don’t want to hear it.

“If you want to be private go back to America and live privately. It’s pretty straight forward,” he said.

“She doesn’t want to be a public figure in the royal family, go back to America.”

Your playlist will load after this ad