Piers Morgan in Twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan leaving royal duties - 'Shameless spoiled brats'

UK TV celebrity Piers Morgan has had a meltdown on Twitter after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they would be quitting royal duties today.

The royal couple say they will be stepping down as 'senior' members of the royal family.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the pair said in a statement.

They would divide their time between the UK and North America.

This announcement sparked a barrage of tweets from Piers Morgan, who has had a long-running feud with the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she ghosted him after hooking up with Prince Harry.

"People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

"I rest my case," Morgan posted as his first response to the news this morning.

He continued to criticise the couple by responding to tweets supporting their decision.

"She’s breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse. As a taxpayer, and a Monarchist, I’m entitled to take a rather dim view of this," he responded to one message.

A statement has been released on behalf of the Queen over the issue.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," it said.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."