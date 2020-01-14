Piers Morgan explodes at guest during TV debate about 'racist narratives' surrounding Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has exploded at a guest during a feisty debate about race and the furore surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The pair have ignited consternation in the UK after announcing their intention to step away from royal duties and spend more time in North America.

Good Morning Britain host Morgan, a fierce critic of Markle after claiming she dumped him as a friend when she got together with Prince Harry, hasn't been shy about speaking out against the pair's plans.

He's accused her of breaking up the royal family, and said the couple are "spoiled brats".

During a panel discussion, journalist Afua Hirsch spoke of her belief that racist narratives were being created about Meghan, while Morgan maintained that due to her American background and heritage, she was "exotic" by royal standards and wasn't surprised about the interest.

"I would argue Camilla Parker-Bowles, Princess Diana and Fergie all got 10-times worse coverage in the media," Morgan said.

He then asked Hirsch if she believed he was racist.

"The narratives you are perpetuating, yes they are racist. Where have you been racist? I came on here to discuss debates, but you take the position on the side of racism".

Morgan then demanded Hirsch give examples of when he'd been racist.