Piers Morgan doubles down on Harry and Meghan, says 'Kardashian-wannabes' should have titles stripped

Piers Morgan, host of Good Morning Britain and arch-critic of Meghan Markle, says she and husband Prince Harry should be stripped of their titles, after revealing yesterday they plan to step back from "senior" royal duties.

The couple's declaration that they planned to forge a “progressive” new path for royals in the modern world clearly upset senior royals — who apparently weren't told of the decision in advance.

Britain's media didn't like it either, lambasting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in articles, columns and editorials today that expressed everything from disappointment to fury.

One of the harshest critics was Morgan, who never fails to remind his readers of his belief Markle dumped him as a friend when she got together with the Queen's grandson.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Morgan didn't hold back.

"I've seen some disgraceful royal antics in my time, but for pure arrogance, entitlement, greed, and wilful disrespect, nothing has ever quite matched the behaviour of the 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex'," he wrote.

"I put inverted commas around those titles because I sincerely hope they won't exist much longer.

"Indeed, if I were Her Majesty the Queen, I would unceremoniously strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect and despatch them back into civilian life."

He also took aim at their plans to change how they interact with the media.

"They also, hilariously, laid down their new rulebook for the media, saying they're getting rid of the traditional Royal Rota system and will instead be inviting special favoured journalists to attend their events and only write nice positive things about them," Morgan wrote.

"I chuckled with disbelief as I read this.

"Even Vladimir Putin wouldn't pull a stunt to control the press like that.

"Luckily there is zero chance of the media following any 'rules' for covering these two now they've swapped royal duty for money-grabbing celebrity stardom.

"If they want to be the new Kardashians, they'll get treated like the new Kardashians."

