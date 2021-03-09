Piers Morgan claims royal family members sent 'gratitude' messages after his scathing Meghan Markle criticisms

Piers Morgan has claimed “several members of the royal family” have sent him messages of “gratitude” following his criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 56-year-old broadcaster has been critical of the Duchess since she gave her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, and even left his position as host of Good Morning Britain after his on-air outburst following the interview, where he said he “didn’t believe a word” of what she had said.

And following his public criticism, Morgan has now claimed he’s had “messages communicated” to him “on behalf” of other members of the royal family, whom he said are thankful to him for defending them.

Speaking to Extra’s Billy Bush, he said: "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the royal family. I'm not going to go into who it was ... but gratitude that somebody was standing up."

Morgan's comments come just one day after he took aim at Markle, 39, once again in an interview with FOX News’ Tucker Carlson.

The broadcaster slammed the former actress as “delusional” and accused her of “making millions off the royals while trashing family”.

He said: "It's not really about Meghan Markle - she's a delusional duchess who wants to make millions off the royals while trashing family - It's really about free speech.

"What happened to me is happening all over Britain and America - I can take it, but there are many people who don't have our platform who are being wiped out, lives destroyed, careers ended for ridiculous things."

Morgan previously dismissed many of Markle’s comments in her interview, including claims she had made about her mental health, when she said certain people within the royal family had told her there was nothing they could do for her after she said she was considering taking her own life.

And in his FOX interview, Morgan said he “finds that impossible to believe”, and called for Markle to publicly name those involved in the conversations.

He said: "You're accusing two people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the royal family, if that is true let's have the names of these people and let's go to them and ask them is this true.